HELSINKI Aug 26 Finnish media group Sanoma on Tuesday said it was planning to cut up to 130 employees from its Finnish magazine unit, telesales and customer service operations.

Sanoma, which has been hit hard by shrinking print sales in its key markets Finland and the Netherlands, recently divested part of its Dutch magazine title portfolio as well as a stake in Belgian TV company as part of its restructuring plan. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Louise Heavens)