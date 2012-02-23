* Sells 21 pct stake in DNA for 181.5 mln euros

* To book capital loss of 17 mln euros (Adds detail, background)

HELSINKI, Feb 23 - Finnish media group Sanoma said on Thursday it has agreed to sell its 21.11 percent stake in telecommunications group DNA for 181.5 million euros ($240.32 million) to DNA's owners Finda, Oulu ICT, PHP Liiketoiminta and Osuuskunta KPY.

DNA is a considered potential Helsinki bourse listing candidate and based on this deal the firm is worth around 860 million euros.

Sanoma became a stakeholder of DNA in May 2010 when it sold its cable television operator and broadband services provider Welho to DNA for 200 million euros.

Sanoma also said it expected the deal to close in March and that it will book a non-recurring capital loss of some 17 million euros from the sale.

Last year, it announced a series of M&A deals to expand in the lucrative educational publishing business while selling off less profitable units such as its literary publishing arm WSOY, the Finnkino cinema business and bookstores.

Shares in Sanoma were 0.9 percent higher at 10.38 euros in early trading. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen. Editing by Jane Merriman)