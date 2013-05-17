* CEO of Sanoma Media Netherlands to leave

* Head of Sanoma Magazines Finland to step down

* Advertising sales down, Dutch TV operations lose viewers (Recasts with departure of head of Finnish magazine unit)

HELSINKI, May 17 Finnish media group Sanoma is to replace senior executives at both its Dutch business and Finnish magazine unit, aiming to stem a decline in advertising sales and boost viewers for its TV channels in the Netherlands.

Dick Molman, the CEO of Sanoma Media Netherlands, will leave the company in the beginning of 2014, Sanoma said on Friday. The move follows the departure of Georgette Schlick, the head of Sanoma's Dutch TV operations, in March.

It also said it said that Clarisse Berggardh, managing director of Sanoma Magazines in Finland, would step down.

Sanoma swung to an underlying operating loss of 3 million euros in the first quarter as advertising sales fell 13 percent. It also cut its full-year business outlook due to weak advertising and costs of trying to bolster its TV business in the Netherlands.

The Dutch TV channels have lost viewers, and Sanoma is trying to regain them by investing in programming. The falling viewer numbers has driven away advertisers and forced it to write down local goodwill by 392 million euros ($506.4 million).

Shares in Sanoma were 1 percent down at 6.66 euros by 0812 GMT. ($1 = 0.7742 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl and Terhi Kinnunen. Editing by Jane Merriman)