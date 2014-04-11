HELSINKI, April 11 Finland's largest media company Sanoma plans to close a distribution centre in the Dutch town of Duiven by the end of this year, leading to 130 job cuts, Sanoma said on Friday.

The loss-making group has been hit by the weak economic climate in Europe as well as a shift from print to digital media.

"The intended measures have become imperative, given the expected continuation of the decline of newsstand sales of magazines in the Netherlands," Sanoma said in a statement.

The company, which had about 10,000 staff at the end of 2013, said logistics and transport would be outsourced to Media Logistics.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen. Editing by Jane Merriman)