Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino sparks backlash from baristas
NEW YORK, April 21 Starbucks baristas have taken to social media to complain about the coffee chain's entry into the latest food craze: Unicorn Frappucino.
HELSINKI, April 11 Finland's largest media company Sanoma plans to close a distribution centre in the Dutch town of Duiven by the end of this year, leading to 130 job cuts, Sanoma said on Friday.
The loss-making group has been hit by the weak economic climate in Europe as well as a shift from print to digital media.
"The intended measures have become imperative, given the expected continuation of the decline of newsstand sales of magazines in the Netherlands," Sanoma said in a statement.
The company, which had about 10,000 staff at the end of 2013, said logistics and transport would be outsourced to Media Logistics.
