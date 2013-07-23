* Sanoma previously cut its outlook in March

* Company hints at writedowns, restructuring ahead

* Shares fall more than 5 percent (Recasts with restructuring expectations)

By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, July 23 Finnish media group Sanoma cut its full-year forecast for the second time in four months and said on Tuesday it would need to restructure the business due to weak advertising sales.

It has struggled with slow sales since the start of the year as recession-hit consumers and companies in its main markets - Finland, the Netherlands and Belgium - cut media spending.

Sanoma, which publishes about 250 magazine titles, produces learning materials and has television businesses in the Netherlands and Finland, said it now expects 2013 sales to decline more than 4 percent. It sees underlying operating profit falling 22 percent to 180 million euros ($238 million).

In March, it had forecast a 2-4 percent fall in sales and expected operating profit of 180 million-205 million euros. In February, the company had still been expecting that its full-year profit would be approximately in line with 2012.

The latest warning, announced ahead of second-quarter results due on Aug. 1, follows Sanoma's swing to an underlying operating loss in the first quarter, which was also partly due to troubles at its Dutch TV business.

Chief Executive Harri-Pekka Kaukonen said the company was preparing to restructure.

"We have commenced a redesign of our consumer media operations, including our product and service portfolios as well as cost structures. This redesign will change the financial profile of the Group and may affect asset valuations," he said.

Inderes Equity Research analyst Sauli Vilen said he expected Sanoma to write down at least 200 million euros of goodwill at the Dutch TV company SBS, which it bought in 2011 with a local partner for an enterprise value of 1.3 billion euros.

He said possible restructuring steps could involve divesting the group's profitable learning materials unit, combining the newspaper and other media divisions, and withdrawing from Russian media operations.

"Overall, Sanoma will be going through major changes in upcoming months... and there is a high chance that Sanoma won't come out as a winner of these changes."

Sanoma has recently replaced several senior executives at its Dutch and Finnish operations.

Shares in the company, down almost 25 percent this year, fell 5.3 percent to 6.04 euros by 1332 GMT. ($1 = 0.7580 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Goodman and Anthony Barker)