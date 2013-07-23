HELSINKI, July 23 Finnish media group Sanoma
cut its full-year outlook on Tuesday, citing
depressed advertising markets at Finland, the Netherlands and
Belgium.
The company said it now expects its 2013 sales to decline
more than 4 percent and underlying operating profit to be about
180 million euros ($237.5 million).
It had previously forecast 2-4 percent fall in sales and
operating profit of 180-205 million euros.
Shares in the company fell 4.2 percent to 6.1 euros after
the announcement.
($1 = 0.7580 euros)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl. Editing by Jane Merriman)