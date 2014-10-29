HELSINKI Oct 29 Finland's largest media company
Sanoma on Wednesday reported better than expecter
quarterly results as cost-cuts softened the blow from weak print
advertising sales.
Sanoma's core operating profit in the third quarter fell to
62 million euros ($79 million) from 77 million euros a year ago,
surpassing analysts' average forecast of 54 million euros in a
Reuters poll.
Sanoma has in recent years been hit hard by shrinking print
sales in its key markets Finland and the Netherlands, and has
aimed to protect profitability by cutting costs and divesting a
string of assets including Dutch magazine titles and a stake in
a Belgian TV company.
Sanoma repeated its full-year outlook, expecting sales
adjusted for structural changes to decline somewhat and the
adjusted operating profit margin to be below the previous year's
level of 7.4 percent.
(1 US dollar = 0.7847 euro)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)