HELSINKI, May 2 Finnish media group Sanoma
swung to a quarterly loss due to a steep fall in
advertising sales and costs of boosting programming for its
troubled TV business in the Netherlands.
Sanoma, which publishes around 250 magazine titles in
Europe, said its first-quarter advertising sales fell 13 percent
as businesses trimmed their marketing budgets and shifted more
spending to digital media.
Sanoma's first-quarter underlying operating result fell to a
loss of 3 million euros ($4 million) from 15.6 million euro
profit a year ago. The result, however, was stronger than the
average forecast for a 15 million euros loss in a Reuters poll.
Some of the higher costs came from the company's efforts to
bolster ratings for the Dutch TV channels it bought with a local
partner in 2011.
Its share of the Dutch TV-viewing audience was around 21
percent in the first quarter compared to over 24 percent around
three years ago. The falling viewership has driven away
advertisers and forced it to write down local goodwill by 392
million euros.
Analysts said it would take time for viewership to increase
and lure more advertisers.
"There may be some (improvement) in advertising in the
latter part of the year... but overall there will be no major
turnaround this year," said analyst Mona Grannenfelt from
Helsinki brokerage FIM.
Sanoma shares, which had fallen some 25 percent after a
profit warning in March, rose 1.2 percent to 6.26 euros by 1043
GMT.
The company also repeated its gloomy outlook from March and
said it expected the full-year adjusted operating profit to fall
12 to 22 percent from a year earlier to 180-205 million euros.
($1 = 0.7580 euros)
