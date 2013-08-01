* Q2 adjusted EBIT 68 mln euros vs 67 mln in poll

* Advertising sales down 12 pct

* To outline restructuring plan in Oct

* Expected to cut costs, divest non-core assets (Recasts with restructuring plan)

By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, Aug 1 Finnish media group Sanoma said it would lay out a restructuring plan in October after a fall in advertising sales and troubles at its Dutch TV business hurt its second-quarter profit.

Sanoma said on Thursday its second-quarter profit fell 35 percent from a year earlier as businesses spent less on advertising and consumers continued shifting to online media.

Sanoma's shares have fallen to all-time lows after the company cut its full-year outlook in July. The warning, its second in four months, was due in part to troubles at Dutch TV business SBS which it bought in 2011 with a local partner for an enterprise value of 1.3 billion euros.

Chief Executive Harri-Pekka Kaukonen gave few details on the planned restructuring but ruled out divesting the group's most profitable Learning unit which sells educational materials.

He said the full plan would be announced on Oct. 31 along with third-quarter results.

"This will be a large exercise where we will evaluate the consumer media business in the group level, the country level and unit level," he told Reuters.

"The principle is to make choices that ensure we will be very competitive in chosen markets... But divesting the Learning unit is not at all part of this evaluation."

Underlying operating profit for the second quarter was 68 million euros ($90 million), in line with market expectations.

Sanoma repeated its full-year outlook, forecasting underlying operating profit of under 180 million euros, compared with 231 million euros in 2012.

Shares in the company, down 26 percent so far this year, closed 0.36 percent lower at 5.47 euros.

GAME PLAN

"The visibility of this company is awful, they really need a good game plan," said equity analyst Mona Grannenfelt at brokerage FIM.

She said the company needed to cut more costs, slash its print publication titles, divest Russian magazine operations and target stronger digital media growth.

"I fear that their plan will not be forceful enough. The downward trend in the market is so strong that it requires a major one-time reform," she said.

Inderes analyst Sauli Vilen said he expected Sanoma to sell non-essential assets and focus more on Finnish and Dutch markets.

Last week its peer Axel Springer struck a deal to sell a clutch of Germany's best-known newspapers and magazines.

Sanoma, which publishes more than 250 magazine titles in 11 European countries, said its advertising sales fell 12 percent in the quarter.

Its TV business has added to its troubles as Dutch channels at SBS have lost viewers and advertisers.

It has tried to turn around the SBS business by investing in programming but analysts said it will likely write down more goodwill. It already took down SBS's goodwill by 400 million euros earlier this year.

Kaukonen said a turnaround was still possible.

"Looking at the deal from the financial perspective, you can say it has been unsuccessful. But the strategic fundaments of the deal are still relevant, I believe we will turn the Dutch TV around," he said. ($1 = 0.7531 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando and Charlotte Cooper)