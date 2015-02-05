BRIEF-G5 Entertainment Q1 EBIT up at SEK 21.1 million
* Q1 REVENUE SEK 234.5 MILLION VERSUS SEK 101.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
Feb 5 Sanoma Oyj
* Q4 net sales 452.5 million euros ($513.30 million) versus 517.5 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating loss ex-items 5.6 million euros versus profit 12.3 million euros year ago
* Operating profit margin ex-items is estimated to be at or above previous year's level
* Proposes a dividend of 0.20 euro per share (2013: 0.10 euro). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8816 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* TELESTE INTERIM REPORT: OPERATING PROFIT DECREASED AS EXPECTED, ORDERS RECEIVED INCREASED