HELSINKI Aug 1 Finnish media group Sanoma
lowered its full-year outlook despite reporting
stronger-than-expected profit for the second quarter, saying
advertising and consumer confidence were weakening in its main
markets.
Sanoma said it expects 2012 net sales to be the same or
slightly higher than a year earlier, compared to its previous
forecast for growth. It also forecast a fall in full-year
adjusted earnings per share, rather than rising as it previously
expected.
For the second quarter, it reported operating profit,
excluding one-off items, of 104.2 million euros ($128.3
million), up 59 percent from a year ago. That beat the average
forecast of 92.6 million euros in a Reuters poll, and the
company said its educational unit was stronger than expected.
($1 = 0.8120 euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)