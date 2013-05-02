(Refiles to correct date)

HELSINKI May 2 Finnish media group Sanoma swung to a quarterly loss due to a steep fall in advertising sales and troubles at its recently-acquired TV business in the Netherlands.

Sanoma on Thursday reported a first-quarter underlying operating loss of 3 million euros ($4 million) compared to a 15.6 million euro profit a year ago. The result, however, was stronger than the average forecast for a 15 million euros loss in a Reuters poll.

Sanoma, which publishes around 300 magazine titles in 11 European countries, repeated it expected 2013 adjusted operating profit to fall 12 to 22 percent from a year earlier to 180-205 million euros. It spooked investors in March by cutting its full-year outlook and writing down goodwill in the Netherlands. ($1 = 0.7580 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)