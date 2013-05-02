(Refiles to correct date)
HELSINKI May 2 Finnish media group Sanoma
swung to a quarterly loss due to a steep fall in
advertising sales and troubles at its recently-acquired TV
business in the Netherlands.
Sanoma on Thursday reported a first-quarter underlying
operating loss of 3 million euros ($4 million) compared to a
15.6 million euro profit a year ago. The result, however, was
stronger than the average forecast for a 15 million euros loss
in a Reuters poll.
Sanoma, which publishes around 300 magazine titles in 11
European countries, repeated it expected 2013 adjusted operating
profit to fall 12 to 22 percent from a year earlier to 180-205
million euros. It spooked investors in March by cutting its
full-year outlook and writing down goodwill in the Netherlands.
