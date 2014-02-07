BRIEF-Pegatron's units buy machinery equipment worth a combined T$2.4 bln
* Says subsidiary Protek (Shanghai) Ltd buys machinery equipment worth T$1.3 billion ($42.73 million) from Panasonic Industrial Devices Sales Taiwan Co Ltd
HELSINKI Feb 7 Sanoma Oyj : * Shares fall 9 percent after Q4 results (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* Says subsidiary Protek (Shanghai) Ltd buys machinery equipment worth T$1.3 billion ($42.73 million) from Panasonic Industrial Devices Sales Taiwan Co Ltd
* Says 75,000 warrants were exercised into 75,000 new shares of the co, at 1,314 yen per share, on April 3