HELSINKI Dec 18 Finland's top media house Sanoma has agreed the sale of its stake in Fashion Press, which publishes magazines such as Cosmopolitan and Esquire in Russia, more than a year after putting the stake on sale as part of a strategic review.

Sanoma said on Thursday it had reached a deal to sell the asset to the owners of Russian publishing group Hearst Shkulev Media. It declined to give the value of the deal, which is subject to regulatory approvals.

The Finnish company has been grappling with weak print media sales and has been considering an exit from Russian and some other markets since 2013, as it aims to focus on its key markets Finland and the Netherlands.

It said it would continue to consider the sale of its other Russian assets, including a 33 percent stake in Vedomosti newspaper and some other magazine titles.

Sanoma Chief Executive Harri-Pekka Kaukonen told Reuters earlier this year that the Russian assets were drawing interest but it was challenging to close the deal due to the weakness of the rouble and the Ukraine crisis.

Sanoma, which also said it had concluded an annual impairment test which would lead to a non-cash charge of around 50 million euros ($62 million) in its fourth-quarter results, said it was sticking to its business in Belgium which it would combine with its Dutch operations.

Hearst Shkulev Media publishes the Russian editions of titles such as Elle and Marie Claire. ($1 = 0.8113 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Holmes)