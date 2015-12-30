HELSINKI Dec 30 Sanoma is to sell
its remaining Russian businesses, including a stake in magazine
publisher Fashion Press, to InVenture Partners, a group of local
investors, Finland's largest media group said on Wednesday.
The proposed deal forms part of Sanoma's efforts to shed its
Russian assets to focus on its main markets of Finland and the
Netherlands. Earlier this year, it sold its other Russian
businesses, including a stake in Delovoi Standard, the publisher
of newspaper Vedomosti, and a handful of other magazine
titles.
Sanoma had originally tried to sell the assets to Hearst
Shkulev Media, partly owned by U.S. publisher Hearst, but the
deal was blocked in August by Russian authorities under foreign
ownership laws.
The latest proposal includes Sanoma's 50-percent stakes in
Fashion Press, which publishes magazines such as Cosmopolitan
and Esquire in Russia, and Mondadori Independent Media, the
publisher of Grazia magazine.
The price tag on the deal, which still requires government
approval, was not disclosed.
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl. Editing by Jane Merriman)