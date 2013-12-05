* Report says Dutch media tycoon offered $506 mln

* Sanoma says will not sell its stake in the TV company SBS (Adds comments from Sanoma and Talpa)

AMSTERDAM/HELSINKI Dec 5 Finnish media group Sanoma has no plans to sell its stake in Dutch TV company SBS, it said on Thursday, despite a buy-out offer from media tycoon John de Mol.

SBS has been one of the many headaches for Sanoma since the Finnish group teamed up to buy it for $1.3 billion in 2011 with Talpa, which groups De Mol's media activities.

Dutch newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad earlier on Thursday said that De Mol, known for creating the hit television franchise Big Brother, wants to take full control of SBS by offering 373 million euros ($506 million) for Sanoma's majority stake.

"TV is an important part of our Dutch business and SBS will remain a core business for us. It is not on sale," said Olli Turunen, head of investor relations at Sanoma.

Talpa spokesman Thomas Notermans said that De Mol's company had approached Sanoma in November, while declining to comment on the details.

SBS's channels have in recent years lost viewers and caused goodwill writedowns by Sanoma, which at the same time has been hit by falling advertising and print circulation sales.

In October the loss-making Finnish group announced a plan to axe 32 of its 250 magazine titles and up to 570 jobs, most of them in the Netherlands. ($1=0.7377 euros) (Reporting by Sara Webb and Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Greg Mahlich)