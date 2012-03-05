* To sell kiosk, press distribution for 130.7 mln euros

* Says deal will cut Sanoma 2012 net sales slightly (Adds detail, quote)

HELSINKI, MARCH 5 - Finnish media group Sanoma has agreed to sell its kiosk and press distribution operations in Finland, Lithuania and Estonia to Norway's Reitan Servicehandel for 130.7 million euros ($172.59 million).

Sanoma said it would book a non-recurring capital gain of 80 million euros when the divestment of the kiosk and Rautakirja press distribution operations is closed.

It also said the deal would impact its full-year guidance, and 2012 sales are forecast to fall slightly versus 2011. It had previously estimated full-year sales would grow slightly.

The deal requires EU approval, which is expected within two months after it is filed.

"The transaction demonstrates our firm commitment to strengthen our balance sheet and enables us to further develop our portfolio," Chief Executive Harri-Pekka Kaukonen said in a statement.

Sanoma has been strengthening its focus on media and educational publishing and last year divested non-core assets worth 375 million euros, including literary publishing arm WSOY, the Finnkino cinema business and bookstores.

Last month it said it will sell its stake in telecoms group DNA. ($1 = 0.7573 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)