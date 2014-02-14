BRIEF-Navinfo in strategic agreements with Visteon's unit, Beijing BDStar
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Visteon International Holdings' Shanghai subsidiary on areas including autopilot and big data
HELSINKI Feb 14 Sanoma Oyj : * Sells press distribution business company Lehtipiste to Sponsor Capital. Value of deal is not disclosed. (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
BEIJING, April 19 Ant Financial, the payment affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, has acquired Singapore-based payment service helloPay Group, part of the Chinese firm's drive to boost its Alipay brand and presence in Southeast Asia.