May 24 Sanquan Food Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to pay a cash dividend of 0.13 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 30, for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 31 and the dividend will be paid on May 31

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/G7OIVF

