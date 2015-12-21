(Adds company response and RSA comment)
Dec 21 Sanrio, the Japanese owner of the Hello
Kitty brand, on Monday said it was investigating a report that
its database was hacked and private information on 3.3 million
users was exposed.
The leaked data from the fan site of the Japanese toy
company includes information like users' full names, email
addresses and encrypted passwords, according to the report by
security website CSOonline.com, which cited researcher Chris
Vickery.
"The alleged security breach of the SanrioTown site is
currently under investigation. Information will be made
available once confirmed," said a spokeswoman for Sanrio, best
known for its popular Hello Kitty character which emblazons
items ranging from stationery to clothing.
It was not clear if the exposed data contained any financial
information.
"There is a great potential of finanical data being on these
type of sites," said Peter Tran, general manager at network
security company RSA, the security division of EMC Corp,
adding that there is a possibility of financial information
being compromised.
"It could have been a third party that left them vulnerable
to be overwhelmed and breached in the way they are now," Tran
added.
This is the second major breach of an Asian toy company's
database in as many months.
Electronic toymaker VTech Holdings Ltd said in
November that it was the victim of a cyber attack that
compromised information about customers who access a portal for
downloading children's games, books and other educational
content.
Vickery could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar, Anya George Tharakan and
Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty
and Andrew Hay)