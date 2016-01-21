BANGKOK Jan 21 Thai property developer Sansiri Pcl said on Thursday it aimed to boost its overseas marketing, especially in mainland China, in a bid to increase sales of its luxury condominiums to foreign buyers by more than 40 percent this year.

Sansiri aims to boost 2016 presales to these international clients to 5 billion baht ($137.89 million) after doubling such sales in 2015, President Srettha Thavisin told a news conference.

Presales - the value of bookings for property units - are widely used to gauge the developers' performance.

Thailand is one of the top three destinations for Chinese and about 7 million Chinese visit the Southeast Asian country for business a year, he said.

"Thailand could be an option for Chinese investors. If they want to have second home in Thailand, it is an opportunity," Srettha said.

Foreign customers accounted for about 12 percent of total presales. Some 80 percent of them are from Hong Kong, Taiwan Singapore and Malaysia, 11 percent from Europe and 4 percent from the United States.

For 2016, Sansiri aimed for total presales of 42 billion baht, a 50 percent increase from a year go, with estimated revenue of 36 billion baht. ($1 = 36.2600 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manaunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Miral Fahmy)