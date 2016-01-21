BANGKOK Jan 21 Thai property developer Sansiri
Pcl said on Thursday it aimed to boost its overseas
marketing, especially in mainland China, in a bid to increase
sales of its luxury condominiums to foreign buyers by more than
40 percent this year.
Sansiri aims to boost 2016 presales to these international
clients to 5 billion baht ($137.89 million) after doubling such
sales in 2015, President Srettha Thavisin told a news
conference.
Presales - the value of bookings for property units - are
widely used to gauge the developers' performance.
Thailand is one of the top three destinations for Chinese
and about 7 million Chinese visit the Southeast Asian country
for business a year, he said.
"Thailand could be an option for Chinese investors. If they
want to have second home in Thailand, it is an opportunity,"
Srettha said.
Foreign customers accounted for about 12 percent of total
presales. Some 80 percent of them are from Hong Kong, Taiwan
Singapore and Malaysia, 11 percent from Europe and 4 percent
from the United States.
For 2016, Sansiri aimed for total presales of 42 billion
baht, a 50 percent increase from a year go, with estimated
revenue of 36 billion baht.
($1 = 36.2600 baht)
