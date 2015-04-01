Australia's Endeavour Energy power grid sold to Macquarie-led consortium - source
SYDNEY, May 11 Australian power grid Endeavour Energy has been sold to a consortium led by Macquarie Group , a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
April 1 Sansiri Pcl :
* Says raises 2015 revenue target to 36 billion baht ($1.1 billion) from 34 billion baht due to improving sentiment in the Thai property sector, according to its statement
* Says raises 2015 target for booking of its housing products to 35 billion baht from 30 billion baht due to strong response for its condominium projects
* Says to boost proportion of foreign clients to 10 percent of sales this year ($1 = 32.55 Baht) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)
* Grenville Strategic Royalty announces 2017 first quarter results