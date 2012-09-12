BRIEF-S&P says U.S. 'AA+/A-1+' ratings affirmed
* S&P says U.S. 'AA+/A-1+' ratings affirmed; Outlook remains stable
Sept 12 Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday it cut California's Santa Ana Unified School District's general obligation bond rating to Aa3 from Aa2, affecting about $332.5 million of debt.
The downgrade reflects the district's weakened financial position and an imbalanced budget that will take several years to fix, the rating agency said in a statement.
The outlook on all of the district's debt is negative.
* Calatlantic Group, Inc. Announces upsizing and pricing of $350 million of senior notes due 2027