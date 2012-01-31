BRIEF-Reliance General Insurance board approves listing on exchanges
* Reliance General Insurance (RGI) board approves listing on exchanges
MADRID Jan 31 Spain's Santander reported on Tuesday 2011 net profit of 5.35 billion euros ($7 billion), down 35 percent after the group took extra provisions against toxic real estate assets in Spain.
Recurring net profit was 7.02 billion euros, 14 percent less than in 2010 and in line with analysts' expectations.
* Reliance General Insurance (RGI) board approves listing on exchanges
June 12 General Electric Co on Monday named John Flannery chief executive of the company.