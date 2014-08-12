Aug 12 Santam Ltd
* Expects its headline EPS (HEPS) for six months ended 30
June 2014 to be between 115 pct to 125 pct above those reported
for prior period
* Net underwriting margin is now above long term target
range of 4% to 6% influenced by strong turnaround in crop
insurance
* Underwriting conditions however remain challenging in
South Africa, with continued pressure on claims costs, low gdp
growth and tough general economic conditions.
* Solvency margin as at 30 june 2014 is close to upper end
of targeted range of 35 pct to 45 pct
