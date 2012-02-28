* Declares 850 cent dividend per share

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 28 Shares of Santam jumped over 4 percent after the South African insurer declared a special dividend and investors shrugged off an expected percent drop in full-year profit.

Santam, South Africa's largest property and casualty insurer, said it would pay an 850 cents dividend per share because its solvency ratio, at 48 percent, was above its long-term target of 35 to 45 percent.

Santam, which is majority owned by life insurer Sanlam , also announced a 355 cents per share final dividend for the year to end-December, from 325 cents in the previous period.

The company said full-year diluted headline earnings per share totalled 1,202 cents from 1,343 cents a year earlier.

The results were widely expected after Santam flagged this month it saw headline EPS to fall by as much as 15 percent. Headline EPS, the main profit measure in South Africa, excludes certain one-time items.

Net insurance premium revenue totalled 14.65 billion rand, an 8 percent increase from a year earlier.

The insurer sees underwriting margins coming under pressure this year as South Africa's economy remains moribund, but Chief Executive Ian Kirk told Reuters total earnings would be boosted by a rebound in equity markets.

South African insurers are recovering from a 2009 recession that caused a million job losses and household debts to accumulate, causing customers to policy payments to fall off.

Shares of Santam were up 4.5 percent at 160.82 rand by 1321GMT, compared with a 0.8 percent rise in Johannesburg's All-share index. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)