(Corrects headline to 29 pct from 40 pct)

JOHANNESBURG Aug 29 JOHANNESBURG, Aug 29 Santam Ltd : * Says diluted headline earnings per share (cents) 415 versus 584 * Says interim dividend of 230 cents per share, up 15% * Says weaker rand is also expected to apply upward pressure on claims cost * Says underwriting margin for the second half of the year is expected to remain at the upper end of the target range (Reporting by Helen Nymabura)