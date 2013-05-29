BRIEF-Kuwait's National Investments FY loss narrows
* FY net loss 4 million dinars versus loss of 5.6 million dinars year ago
JOHANNESBURG May 29 Santam Ltd : * Says investment business reduced equity exposure by disposing of R0.5 billion of equities, taking downside protection on R2 billion in four months to end April.
* FY net loss 4 million dinars versus loss of 5.6 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, April 12 The capital of China's Sichuan province on Wednesday joined more than 10 other cities in seeking to cool a sizzling property market by imposing a years-long minimum time before a buyer can resell a home.