JOHANNESBURG Feb 26 Santam Ltd :
* Gross written premium exceeded R20 billion for the first time
for the year
ended 31 December 2013
* Says underwriting margin of 2.8 pct significantly impacted by
difficult
underwriting conditions
* Final dividend of 433 cents per share, up 5.6 pct
* Headline earnings increased by 4 pct compared to 2012
* The solvency margin of 42 pct remains within the long-term
target range of 35 pct to 45 pct
* Cash generated from operations declined to R1.6 billion
(2012: R2.4 billion)
following increased claims being paid during 2013
* FY net insurance income of R851 million or a 5.0 pct net
insurance margin
* Says exchange rate will still be a critical factor in
determining future
performance
* Expect sluggish economic growth for next financial year,
uncertain investment
returns, driving more focus on improving underwriting margins