(Clarifies headline EPS in second parapgraph)

JOHANNESBURG, March 2 South African short-term insurer Santam's full-year earnings beat expectations by rising 28 percent jump largely due to fewer claims, sending its shares seven percent higher.

Santam said headline earnings per share rose to 1,844 cents in the year to end-December from 1,446 cents a year ago. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 1.8 percent increase in earnings to 1,472 cents per share.

Headline EPS is the main profit measure used in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

South Africa's largest property and casualty insurer raised its dividend by 10 percent to 528 cents, lower than the 842 cents analysts had anticipated.

Growth in the crop insurance business was however negatively impacted by the worst drought in decades in the maize growing belt, which saw underwriting profit falling 120 million rand ($7 million), it said.

The insurer added that slowing economic growth and expected interest rate hikes will further put pressure on consumers as they struggle to afford insurance cover.

By 1414 GMT, Santam shares we up 6.7 percent at 210.19 rand.

($1 = 15.6792 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia)