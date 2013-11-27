BRIEF-Sports Direct International reports 7.9 pct stake in Finish Line
* Sports Direct International Plc reports 7.9 percent stake in Finish Line Inc as of april 6 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pehjlu Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG Nov 27 Santam Ltd : * Says 10-mnth net underwriting margin remains below the medium term target
range of 5% to 7%. * Since October 2013, co's results negatively impacted by adverse weather
conditions in November; mainly hail and flooding
* Sports Direct International Plc reports 7.9 percent stake in Finish Line Inc as of april 6 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pehjlu Further company coverage:
* CEO Earl Austin's fy 2016 total compensation was $6.4 million versus $3.05 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pesv1D Further company coverage: