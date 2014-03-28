SANTANDER, Spain, March 28 Santander
bank made a strong start to the year, Chairman Emilio Botin said
on Friday, adding that the lender maintained its forecast for a
3 billion euro ($4.12 billion) profit in its Spanish home market
in 2016.
"I can say that we have made a very good start to 2014, and
an improvement in our results will be evident in the coming
quarters," Botin told shareholders at the bank's annual meeting
in Santander, northern Spain.
Santander, the euro zone's biggest bank, started 2014 with a
core capital ratio of 11 percent under Basel III rules currently
in effect, Botin also said.
($1 = 0.7278 Euros)
(Reporting by Sarah White, writing by Julien Toyer, editing by
Tracy Rucinski)