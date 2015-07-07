July 7 Santander Asset Management appointed Ileana Salas as global head of institutional sales in its London office.

Salas will help build relationships with sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, investment consultants, corporates, insurers, wholesale clients and family offices.

Salas has worked at Bradesco Asset Management as head of business development and sales for Europe and the Middle East. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)