MADRID Oct 25 Spain's top bank Santander
on Thursday said it would view a request by the Spanish
government for European financial aid positively.
"I believe a situation in which the Treasury funding is
being helped by contingency credit lines offered by any
international body will produce a fall in the sovereign debt
risk premium and, as a consequence, a fall in bank's risk
premium," Alfredo Saenz, Santander's CEO, said during a
conference with analysts.
"From this point of view, we view it positively."
Santander, the euro zone's biggest bank, had said earlier
its nine-month net profit had fallen by two thirds, hit by
writedowns on bad property investments made during Spain's
decade-long housing boom.
Saenz said the bank's strategy in Britain remains unchanged
after the Spanish lender pulled out of a deal to buy 316
branches from the part-nationalised bank Royal Bank of Scotland
.
The bank's plans to list its British business is still on
hold as it waits for better market conditions, Saenz said.