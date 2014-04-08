BRIEF-Qatar's Salam International Investment Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 20.4 million riyals versus 32.1 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qrQiYT) Further company coverage:
VIENNA, April 8 Spanish bank Santander is not interested in acquiring Austria's BAWAG PSK, the head of Santander's operations in Austria said on Tuesday, dismissing media speculation it could be a potential suitor.
While selective acquisitions of "filet pieces" of banks were not ruled out, Santander had no appetite for BAWAG, Olaf Peter Poenisch told reporters.
Retail specialist BAWAG, which is owned by U.S. investor Cerberus, said last month no sale was imminent. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Writing by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)
DUBAI, April 30 Shareholders of Saudi Arabia's Bodymasters are talking to banks and weighing a listing of the fitness chain on Saudi Arabia’s new parallel market, Nomu, sources told Reuters.