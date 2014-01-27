(Corrects spelling of Bair in headline and throughout story)
MADRID Jan 27 Spain's Santander bank,
which is making a big push in the United States, has appointed
the former head of the U.S. deposit guarantee fund, Sheila Bair,
as an independent board member, it said on Monday.
Bair, who ran the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
(FDIC) from 2006 to 2011, will replace Terence Burns, who
stepped down from Santander's group level board earlier this
month. He remains the chairman of the bank's business in
Britain, however.
Santander last week said it planned to increase the equity
of its U.S holding company Santander Holdings USA by up to $2
billion to back growth plans. Its consumer finance business in
the United States was also listed on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Sarah Morris and Mark
Potter)