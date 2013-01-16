(Adds final price)

MADRID Jan 16 Spain's Banco Santander issued a seven-year senior unsecured bond on Wednesday, IFR Markets, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, reported on Wednesday, at a lower price than a sovereign of similar maturity.

Several Spanish companies have taken advantage of better demand since the beginning of the year to raise money on the markets after being shut out for most of 2012 when investors fretted over Spain's finances.

Spain's third-biggest lender Caixabank, utility Gas Natural, bank BBVA and Europe's biggest telecoms company by revenue, Telefonica, have all raised funds since the beginning of the year.

Spain's biggest bank sold 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) of the bond, due Jan. 24, 2020, with a 4 percent coupon at 275 basis points over mid-swaps, a reference price for fixed income investors.

A government bond due April 30, 2020, was trading at around 4.47 percent on the secondary market on Wednesday.

Santander mandated Goldman Sachs International, Santander GBM, Societe Generale CIB and UBS Investment Bank to manage the issue. ($1 = 0.7492 euros)