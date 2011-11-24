* Santander says bond exchange take-up 23.8 percent

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, Nov 24 Santander said only around a fifth of investors had accepted its offer to swap junior bonds into new debt, part of an exchange some of Europe's biggest investors say will shut the Spanish bank out of future funding markets.

Spain's largest bank said on Thursday investors had agreed to swap existing subordinated bonds into new senior notes maturing in 2015 worth 1.116 billion euros ($1.49 billion) and 189.8 million pounds ($294.3 million), equating to a take-up of 23.8 percent.

This is far below the 6.8 billion euros the bank had offered to buy back at a discount and then exchange into new senior notes. The exchange was first proposed earlier this month.

Investors in this type of subordinated debt, which includes an option allowing the issuer to buy back the debt and repay investors before maturity, had expected Santander to exercise that option, as has been common practice among borrowers in the past.

Bondholders said the proposed swap, one of several so-called "liability management exercises" banks undertake to manage their balance sheets, left them with the choice of accepting mark-to-market losses through an exchange, or getting stuck with illiquid bonds not maturing until 2015.

Handing investors such a dilemma has imperilled the bank's ability to raise funds in capital markets in the future, bondholders say.

"Some people within the (my) institution have said personally they won't do any business with Santander," Neil Williamson, Head of EMEA Credit Research at Aberdeen Asset Management, told an audience at IFR's Bank Capital Conference in London on Thursday, shortly before the results of the exchange were announced.

His panellists expressed similar feelings.

"I think it's unlikely Santander will be able to do any senior unsecured issuance or covered bonds," Roger Doig, a credit analyst at funds house Schroders, said.

A Santander spokesman said: "The rationale for the exchange offer is to effectively manage the Group's outstanding liabilities, taking into consideration prevailing market conditions."

Georg Grodzki, Global Head of Credit Research at Legal and General Investment Management, which runs 320 billion pounds in assets, said he wanted to see a comprehensive overhaul at the bank before he started to look at buying its debt again, "possibly accompanied by management changes." ($1 = 0.7506 euros) ($1 = 0.6449 British pounds) (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)