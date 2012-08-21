MADRID Aug 21 Banco Santander issued a
new two-year unsecured bond on Tuesday, becoming the first
Spanish bank in six months to offer this type of debt, according
to IFR Markets, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis
service.
IFR said the final spread had been set at 390 basis points
over mid-swaps and is expected to be rated Baa2/A-/BBB+, IFR
said.
Santander International Debt SA, guaranteed by Banco
Santander, mandated CA CIB, Deutsche Bank, Natixis and Santander
for the new offering.
The last senior issue for a Spanish bank was in March with a
1-billion-euro five-year bond offered by Santander.
One of Europe's biggest retail banks, Santander has seen its
share price hit by concerns over Spanish sovereign debt, but its
international operations from Britain to Latin America have
helped it to distance itself from the troubled Spanish banking
sector.
Spain has asked for up to 100 billion euros ($123.41
billion) in aid for its banks, hit by heavy exposure to its
soured property market, but Santander is not expected to require
any.
($1 = 0.8103 euros)
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; editing by Fiona Ortiz and Jason
