BRIEF-Bank of Shanghai's 2016 net profit up 10 pct, plans preference share issue
* Says 2016 net profit up 10 percent y/y at 14.3 billion yuan ($2.08 billion)
PARIS, March 13 Spanish bank Santander may sell more bonds this year that can convert into equity if it hits trouble, in order to meet long-term plans aimed at strengthening banks' balance sheets, its finance director said on Thursday.
Chief Financial Officer Jose Antonio Alvarez said the bank aims to sell 6 billion euros more additional Tier 1 bonds over the next few years, after selling 1.5 billion euros of the bonds this month.
"We will look at the market, in the next 3 or 4 years we need to issue 7.5 billion, so one or two sales per year is possible," Alvarez told journalists on the sidelines of a banking conference in Paris.
AT1 bonds, dubbed "CoCos" or contingent convertible capital, either convert into shares or are wiped out if a bank's capital falls below a set level. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Steve Slater)
ZURICH, April 23 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is ready to use its available policy tools to stem any upward pressure on the Swiss franc that might result from France's presidential elections, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.