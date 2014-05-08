Camping World-led group wins bankruptcy auction for Gander Mountain
April 28 Camping World Holdings Inc and a group of liquidators won a bankruptcy auction for Gander Mountain Co on Friday, according to bankruptcy court filing.
LONDON, May 8 (IFR) - Santander has opened books on a US dollar Additional Tier 1 bond at initial price thoughts of 6.625% yield area.
The perpetual non-call five-year note is rated Ba2 by Moody's. It is set to price later today.
Dealers are Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Santander. (Reporting by Robert Smith; Editing by Sudip Roy)
NEW YORK, April 28 Puerto Rico's financial oversight board on Friday approved fiscal plans for four public agencies, including a liquidation of the island's Government Development Bank, as the struggling U.S. territory stares down a potential bankruptcy filing next week.