LONDON, May 8 (IFR) - Santander has opened books on a US dollar Additional Tier 1 bond at initial price thoughts of 6.625% yield area.

The perpetual non-call five-year note is rated Ba2 by Moody's. It is set to price later today.

Dealers are Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Santander. (Reporting by Robert Smith; Editing by Sudip Roy)