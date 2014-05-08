Camping World-led group wins bankruptcy auction for Gander Mountain
April 28 Camping World Holdings Inc and a group of liquidators won a bankruptcy auction for Gander Mountain Co on Friday, according to bankruptcy court filing.
LONDON, May 8 (IFR) - Demand for Santander's inaugural US dollar Additional Tier 1 issue is over US$5bn, according to a lead manager.
Spain's largest bank opened books on the perpetual non-call five-year issue on Thursday morning with yield guidance of 6.625% area, which remains unchanged.
Credit Agricole-CIB, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Santander's own investment banking unit are leading the trade. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)
NEW YORK, April 28 Puerto Rico's financial oversight board on Friday approved fiscal plans for four public agencies, including a liquidation of the island's Government Development Bank, as the struggling U.S. territory stares down a potential bankruptcy filing next week.