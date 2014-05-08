LONDON, May 8 (IFR) - Demand for Santander's inaugural US dollar Additional Tier 1 issue is over US$5bn, according to a lead manager.

Spain's largest bank opened books on the perpetual non-call five-year issue on Thursday morning with yield guidance of 6.625% area, which remains unchanged.

Credit Agricole-CIB, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Santander's own investment banking unit are leading the trade. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)