Camping World-led group wins bankruptcy auction for Gander Mountain
April 28 Camping World Holdings Inc and a group of liquidators won a bankruptcy auction for Gander Mountain Co on Friday, according to bankruptcy court filing.
LONDON, May 8 (IFR) - Spain's largest bank Santander has tightened guidance on its inaugural US dollar Additional Tier 1 bond to 6.375%-6.5%, having attracted orders in excess of US$9bn, according to a lead manager.
The bond was initially marketed at 6.625% area via Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Santander's own investment banking unit.
The offering is rated Ba2 by Moody's and is expected to price later today. The perpetual non-call five-year transaction will have a US$1.5bn size. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)
NEW YORK, April 28 Puerto Rico's financial oversight board on Friday approved fiscal plans for four public agencies, including a liquidation of the island's Government Development Bank, as the struggling U.S. territory stares down a potential bankruptcy filing next week.