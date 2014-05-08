Camping World-led group wins bankruptcy auction for Gander Mountain
April 28 Camping World Holdings Inc and a group of liquidators won a bankruptcy auction for Gander Mountain Co on Friday, according to bankruptcy court filing.
LONDON, May 8 (IFR) - Spain's largest bank Santander is poised to price a USD1.5bn Additional Tier 1 bond with a yield of 6.375%, according to a lead manager.
Orders for the perpetual bond, which is callable after five years, are now in excess of USD10bn.
The bond was initially marketed at 6.625% area, before guidance was tightened to 6.375%-6.5% as orders topped USD9bn.
Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Santander's own investment banking unit will price the deal later today. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)
April 28 Camping World Holdings Inc and a group of liquidators won a bankruptcy auction for Gander Mountain Co on Friday, according to bankruptcy court filing.
NEW YORK, April 28 Puerto Rico's financial oversight board on Friday approved fiscal plans for four public agencies, including a liquidation of the island's Government Development Bank, as the struggling U.S. territory stares down a potential bankruptcy filing next week.