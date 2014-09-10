UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
MADRID, Sept 10 The chairman of Spain's largest bank Santander Emilio Botin, who was 79, died of a heart attack on Tuesday night, a spokesman for the bank said on Wednesday.
The bank will hold a special board meeting later on Wednesday to designate a new chairman, the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Writing by Paul Day)
VIENNA, April 22 The European Central Bank has decided on interest rates and bond purchases for the rest of 2017 and will decide what to do beyond that in the second half of this year, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Saturday.