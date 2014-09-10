(Corrects age of Ana Botin to 53)
By Sarah White and Steve Slater
MADRID/LONDON, Sept 10 Ana Patricia Botin has
been schooled for decades to replace her father Emilio Botin at
the helm of Santander, ensuring that Spain's banking
dynasty will remain in charge of the euro zone's biggest bank.
Santander's board of directors unanimously appointed Ana
Botin as chairwoman on Wednesday, after her father died of a
heart attack at 79, making her the fourth generation of Botins
to run the bank.
Botin, who is 53, is an experienced financier in her own
right. She has led the British arm of Santander since 2010 and
was chairman of Santander's Spanish-based subsidiary Banesto
from 2002 to 2010.
She has been on the board of Santander itself since 1989.
Educated in Spain, Switzerland, Britain and the United
States, Harvard Business School graduate Ana Botin has a
polished international profile and is the only one of Botin's
six children to have a major role in the banking business.
A sports fan like her father, she represents Santander at
the Davos World Economic Forum and has rubbed shoulders with the
likes of David Cameron at the UK Prime Minister's country house
retreat, Chequers.
She has quickly made her mark in British banking.
Britain's finance minister George Osborne praised her
leadership of Santander's business in Britain when he expressed
sympathy for the Botin family following her father's death.
"She has provided strong and stable leadership at Santander
UK through a vital period for the UK economy," Osborne said. "I
have particularly valued her commitment to supporting enterprise
and the small businesses that are the lifeblood of our economy."
Botin, who speaks five languages, has overseen a big shift
in strategy at the UK business, cutting lending to home owners
but increasing corporate lending and personal current accounts
ahead of a long-mooted flotation.
That restructuring is now regarded as complete and Botin was
expected to float the British arm next year. The business
contributed higher profits than any other country to the group
in the first half of 2014.
"What will be Britain's loss will be Spain's gain," said
Mark Garnier, a British politician who sits on the Treasury
Committee which often grills top bankers over regulatory issues.
"She's clearly on top of her brief and she has a presence
about her that makes her stand out. Her contribution has been a
positive one in contrast to a lot of the negative issues that
have been around many of the banks."
But Botin, who regularly tops "most powerful women" lists,
will also be under pressure from day one to prove herself worthy
to follow in her father's footsteps.
"The key issue is whether or not family control is a good or
a bad thing. Ultimately this depends on individuals and his
(Botin's) daughter is a chip off the old block," Philip
Saunders, co-head of multi-asset at Investec Asset Management,
said.
An avid golfer like her father, she began her banking career
at JPMorgan, where she spent eight years in corporate
and investment banking before moving to Santander in 1988 to
work on international expansion, specifically in Latin America.
She is always impeccably turned out, largely shuns the
limelight and is protective of time with her family, leaving one
corporate event early so as not to miss dinner with her husband.
But it has not always been a smooth ride for the mother of
three. Her stint in the 1990s at Santander's investment and
corporate banking division included an expansion into Asian
equities trading that had to be mostly reversed after Russia
defaulted in 1998, roiling markets.
"(Emilio) Botin has driven her very hard to be 100 percent
sure," a former Santander banker, who worked with Ana Botin and
still advises the bank at a rival firm, said. "She knows the
bank inside out."
Bankers who know her said she had a talent for picking good
teams to work with, which could bring a shift in management
style after nearly three decades in which Santander has been
dominated by Emilio Botin's personality.
"Power will likely be more devolved under Ana and shared
with the board and the chief executive officer," one senior
Spanish banker, said.
The Botin family owns about 2 percent of Santander.
(Additional reporting by Jesus Aguado, Writing by Sonya
Dowsett; Editing by Julien Toyer and Jane Merriman)