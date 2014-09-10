UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
LONDON, Sept 10 Santander UK said its board would meet next week to pick a new chief executive after current CEO Ana Botin was chosen as chairwoman of Santander Group following the death of her father.
Santander's British bank said Nathan Bostock, its deputy CEO who only joined the bank last month, would be responsible for overseeing operations and strategy in the transition phase.
Bostock is regarded as the favourite to succeed Ana Botin as UK head. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Clare Hutchison)
VIENNA, April 22 The European Central Bank has decided on interest rates and bond purchases for the rest of 2017 and will decide what to do beyond that in the second half of this year, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Saturday.