SANTANDER, Sept 15 Spain's Santander's new chairwoman Ana Botin told shareholders on Monday she would defend as a priority the bank's dividend policy and focus on retail banking.

Botin, who was appointed last week after the sudden death of her father Emilio, also said she would push ahead with the international diversification of the lender. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)