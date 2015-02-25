LONDON Feb 25 The British arm of Spanish bank Santander said it paid former Chief Executive Ana Botin a package worth 3.5 million pounds ($5.4 million) for the nine months she served in the role during 2014.

Botin was paid by Santander UK for the period until the end of September, after which she became chairwoman of the bank's Madrid-based parent.

Botin was paid 3.9 million pounds by Santander UK in 2013. Her successor as chief executive, Nathan Bostock, was paid a package worth 1.6 million pounds in 2014. He served as finance director before being appointed chief executive last September.

($1 = 0.6459 pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise)