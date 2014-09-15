BRIEF-UDR reports Q1 FFO of $0.45 per share
* Q1 revenue $243.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $240.7 million
SANTANDER, Sept 15 Spain's Santander new chairwoman Ana Botin on Monday confirmed the bank was seeing positive earnings trends for 2014.
Speaking at an extraordinary shareholders meeting in Santander, in northern Spain, she also said the lender's policy of having listed national units was key to trigger a new growth phase at the bank. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)
* Q1 revenue $243.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $240.7 million
* NBT Bancorp Inc. announces record first quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.46